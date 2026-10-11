Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, October 11
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
FOOTBALL NFL
Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty listed as active vs. Patriots Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is active for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-LVR-JEANTY, Field Level Media Eagles' Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jags' Bryan Thomas Jr. ejected
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were ejected for fighting on the opening kickoff of the teams' game Sunday in London. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-PHI-EJECTIONS, Field Level Media
Today’s games Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville in London, 9:30 a.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta (Top Sports), 8:20 p.m.
NCAA FOOTBALL Top 25 poll released
Will Georgia replace Texas at No. 1? FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media
CFL Tomorrow’s preview
Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m. BASEBALL
MLB Dodgers add RHP Justin Wrobleski to NLCS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers added RHP Justin Wrobleski in advance of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-ROSTER, Field Level Media
Today’s games NLCS G1: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tomorrow’s previews NLCS G2: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
ALCS G1: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. HOCKEY
NHL Today’s games
Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m. Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. SOCCER
Today’s matches L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
GOLF PGA
Today’s event Baycurrent Classic
CHAMPIONS Today’s event
Constellation Furyk & Friends TENNIS
ATP Today’s event
Shanghai WTA
Today’s event Beijing
MOTORSPORTS NASCAR
Today’s events NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
NASCAR OAP Series at Charlotte, 8 p.m. FORMULA 1
Today’s event Singapore Grand Prix, 8 a.m.
ESPORTS Today’s events
CS2 -- ESL Pro League Season 24 at Katowice, Poland Dota -- BLAST Slam VIII at Attard, Malta
Overwatch Champions Series -- North America Stage 3 - - - -