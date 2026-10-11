Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, October 11

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on ​Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty listed as ​active vs. Patriots Las Vegas Raiders running ‌back ​Ashton Jeanty is active for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-LVR-JEANTY, Field Level Media Eagles' Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jags' ‌Bryan Thomas Jr. ejected

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were ejected for fighting on the opening kickoff of the teams' game Sunday in London. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-PHI-EJECTIONS, Field ‌Level Media

Today’s games Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville in London, 9:30 a.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 1 ‌p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, ⁠4:25 ​p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, ⁠4:25 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta (Top Sports), 8:20 p.m.

NCAA FOOTBALL Top 25 poll released

Will Georgia replace Texas at No. 1? FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media

CFL Tomorrow’s ⁠preview

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m. BASEBALL

MLB Dodgers add RHP Justin Wrobleski to NLCS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers added RHP ​Justin Wrobleski in advance of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the ⁠Milwaukee Brewers. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-ROSTER, Field Level Media

Today’s games NLCS G1: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tomorrow’s previews NLCS G2: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 5 ⁠p.m.

ALCS ​G1: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. HOCKEY

NHL Today’s games

Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m. Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 ⁠p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. SOCCER

Today’s matches L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

GOLF PGA

Today’s event Baycurrent Classic

CHAMPIONS Today’s event

Constellation Furyk & ⁠Friends TENNIS

ATP Today’s event

Shanghai WTA

Today’s event Beijing

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR

Today’s events NASCAR ⁠Cup Series at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

NASCAR OAP Series at Charlotte, 8 p.m. FORMULA 1

Today’s event Singapore Grand Prix, 8 a.m.

ESPORTS Today’s events

CS2 -- ESL Pro League Season 24 ‌at Katowice, Poland Dota -- ‌BLAST Slam VIII at Attard, Malta

Overwatch Champions Series -- ​North America Stage 3 - - - -