FAA tells US airlines to exercise caution in Saudi Arabia flights, citing safety risks

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 03:40 IST
FAA tells US airlines to exercise caution in Saudi Arabia flights, citing safety risks

‌The Federal ​Aviation Administration told US airlines on Sunday to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi ‌Arabia, citing safety threats tied to ongoing military activities and navigation system interference. The FAA Notice to Airmen, which lasts until December 10, follows strikes on Saturday and ‌Sunday on Riyadh's international airport. The attack on Saturday killed 13 ‌people and wounded more than 300.

"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflight, the arrival, and departure phases of flight," the FAA said, warning of ⁠the "potentially hazardous ​situation." The notice also ⁠applies to operators of airplanes that are registered in the US.

Riyadh airport remains closed to ⁠flights through at least 5 p.m. EDT Monday. US carrier Delta Air Lines is ​set to begin direct flights to Riyadh on October 23 from Atlanta.

Delta ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday but CEO Ed Bastian ⁠told ​CNBC last week that "safety is going to make the call" about whether the airline will move forward. Other major US airlines serve Riyadh via ⁠codeshare partners.

In September 2025, FedEx launched its first dedicated flight into Saudi Arabia. ⁠The FedEx ⁠Boeing 777 freighter operates six times per week and connects the Americas and Europe to Riyadh, with connections to ‌Guangzhou and Shanghai.

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