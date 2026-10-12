North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 06:17 IST
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

North Korea ‌fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, the South ‌Korean military said on ‌Monday.

Japan's coast guard said the projectile, believed to be a North ⁠Korean ​ballistic ⁠missile, appeared to have already fallen. The ⁠launch comes after South Korean ​President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the ⁠country's first test-firing of a ⁠domestically developed ​hypersonic missile last week.

North Korea last fired a ⁠ballistic missile on October 3.

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