North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said on Monday.
Japan's coast guard said the projectile, believed to be a North Korean ballistic missile, appeared to have already fallen. The launch comes after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country's first test-firing of a domestically developed hypersonic missile last week.
North Korea last fired a ballistic missile on October 3.