"Credibility of talent mobility ecosystem damaged by actions of few," cautions Foreign Secy Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday cautioned that the credibility of the talent mobility ecosystem could be undermined by the actions of a few, stressing the need for ethics, transparency and accountability days after the United States suspended certain companies from its Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme. Addressing the launch of the Global Skills Mobility Association of India (GSMAI) in the national capital, Misri highlighted the risks of exploitation, fraud and skill mismatch in international recruitment, emphasising that talent mobility involves real people whose aspirations and livelihoods must be protected.

"The credibility of the entire ecosystem that we, all of us in this room, seek to build can be damaged by the actions of a few. And that is why ethics, transparency, and a willingness to be held accountable will be important," Misri said. The Foreign Secretary cautioned against the potential consequences of rising demand for overseas employment, poor information and mismatches between workers' skills and job requirements.

"The raw material that all of you are working with is real human beings. And therefore this work is not without its share of risks. You need to be careful that high demand does not lead to exploitation, that poor information does not incentivise fraud, and that skill mismatch does not lead to avoidable disappointment. Unfortunately, in today's world and the way things are, we have seen all three," he said. Misri urged the newly launched association to uphold high standards and ensure that international mobility contributes to India's development rather than depriving the country of its talent.

"I therefore encourage the Global Skills Mobility Association of India to set its standards high and strive constantly to surpass them. If we get this right, mobility will not drain India; instead, it will enrich India. And I have no doubt that all of you will play a constructive and impactful role in this process," he added. His remarks come amid concerns over the US Department of Labour's decision to suspend certain major technology and IT outsourcing companies from the PERM programme, citing multiple active federal investigations.

US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the move last week, naming companies including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini, along with US technology majors Microsoft and Adobe. Sonderling said the department would neither accept new applications nor process pending permanent labour certification applications involving the companies.

"We will not accept any new or process any pending Permanent Labor Certification applications involving these companies," Sonderling said. He also alleged that the companies had collectively sought millions of foreign workers and received hundreds of thousands of H-1B visa approvals and permanent labour certifications.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that the PERM programme is distinct from the H-1B visa programme and that the suspension does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents. However, the ministry noted that the decision could affect the permanent residency, or Green Card, process for eligible employees of the companies concerned.

The MEA also underlined the mutual benefits of talent mobility for India and the United States, pointing to its contribution to innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation. "While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US," the MEA said.

Describing talent mobility as an area of significant mutual benefit, the ministry said the steps announced by Washington did not advance the shared ambitions of the two countries. "The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries," the MEA stated. (ANI)