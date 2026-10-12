France's Macron says there is no sign of Russia respecting any Ukraine energy ceasefire

French ​President Emmanuel Macron ​said on ‌Monday he ​had not seen any signs in the ‌last 48 hours of Russia respecting any form of Ukraine energy ceasefire deal. A day earlier, ‌US President Donald Trump had made ‌a surprise announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine that he said was "effective ⁠immediately" - ​though Ukrainian leader ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was still waiting ⁠to see details of the deal.

"We can ​only re-open the debate on the ⁠energy situation if there is real ceasefire which ⁠is ​respected by both sides," Macron told reporters at the Paris Autoshow. "I ⁠have not noted, over the last 48 ⁠hours, ⁠any energy ceasefire coming from the Russian side," Macron added.