France's Macron says there is no sign of Russia respecting any Ukraine energy ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had not seen any signs in the last 48 hours of Russia respecting any form of Ukraine energy ceasefire deal. A day earlier, US President Donald Trump had made a surprise announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine that he said was "effective immediately" - though Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was still waiting to see details of the deal.
"We can only re-open the debate on the energy situation if there is real ceasefire which is respected by both sides," Macron told reporters at the Paris Autoshow. "I have not noted, over the last 48 hours, any energy ceasefire coming from the Russian side," Macron added.