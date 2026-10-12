Germany's Social Democrats to re-elect full leadership after labour minister's resignation
Germany's Social Democrats will re-elect their entire leadership at a party congress around the turn of the year after labour minister and co-chair Baerbel Bas resigned, co-leader Lars Klingbeil said at a press conference in Berlin on Monday.
The decision forces the SPD, junior partner in Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition, into a leadership contest that will test Klingbeil's authority as he tries to steady a party hurt by recent state election losses while insisting it remains committed to Merz's government.