Germany's Social Democrats to re-elect full leadership after labour minister's resignation

Germany's Social ​Democrats will re-elect their entire leadership ​at a party congress ‌around the ​turn of the year after labour minister and co-chair Baerbel Bas resigned, co-leader Lars Klingbeil said ‌at a press conference in Berlin on Monday.

The decision forces the SPD, junior partner in Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition, into a leadership contest that will test ‌Klingbeil's authority as he tries to steady a party hurt ‌by recent state election losses while insisting it remains committed to Merz's government.