EU establishes new Lebanon support mission 

​European ​Union foreign ministers ‌on Monday ​adopted a decision establishing ‌a new support mission in Lebanon aimed at advising the ‌country's military and internal security ‌forces. The mission "will advise and assist the Lebanese Armed Forces ⁠and ​Internal ⁠Security Forces to strengthen territorial control, ⁠border security, and internal security," ​EU foreign policy chief Kaja ⁠Kallas said in a statement, ⁠adding ​that "Europe is invested in Lebanon's future".

The ⁠Council of the EU said ⁠the ⁠mission will have an initial mandate of ‌three ‌years.