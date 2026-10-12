UK to review high-profile figures' security arrangements after ex-minister's murder

​Britain's interior ​minister Shabana ‌Mahmood on ​Monday announced an urgent review ‌of the security arrangements for high-profile public figures, in the wake of ‌the killing of an ‌ex-minister in July which prosecutors allege was ideologically motivated. Mahmood said the ⁠review ​would ⁠examine the current security provided to high-profile ⁠individuals, including royals, as ​well as ministers, lawmakers and other ⁠prominent politicians.

She also said that ⁠dedicated ​police support will be expanded to leaders of political ⁠parties who are not lawmakers, ⁠plus former ⁠lawmakers and political party spokespeople.