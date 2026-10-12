UK to review high-profile figures' security arrangements after ex-minister's murder
Britain's interior minister Shabana Mahmood on Monday announced an urgent review of the security arrangements for high-profile public figures, in the wake of the killing of an ex-minister in July which prosecutors allege was ideologically motivated. Mahmood said the review would examine the current security provided to high-profile individuals, including royals, as well as ministers, lawmakers and other prominent politicians.
She also said that dedicated police support will be expanded to leaders of political parties who are not lawmakers, plus former lawmakers and political party spokespeople.