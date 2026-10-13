Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 02:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​entertainment news briefs.

Jury selected ​for actor Russell Brand's ‌UK ​trial over sex crimes allegations

Jury selection took place on Monday for the trial ‌of British actor and comedian Russell Brand over alleged historical crimes including rape and other sexual offences. Brand, 51, once one of Britain's most ‌high-profile broadcasters and former husband of US singer Katy Perry, ‌faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009.

Andrew Garfield ⁠says ​OpenAI film 'Artificial' ⁠turns lens on creators of 'new world'

Curiosity and fear powered actor Andrew Garfield's performance in ⁠Luca Guadagnino's OpenAI movie "Artificial", which premiered at the London Film Festival ​on Sunday. Garfield plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the ⁠film, which unfolds over two decades and chronicles the conception and growth of ⁠the artificial ​intelligence company behind ChatGPT and Altman's dramatic firing and rehiring in 2023.

Disney creators build original witch world for ⁠upcoming film ‘Hexed’

For director Fawn Veerasunthorn, the upcoming Disney animated fantasy film “Hexed” ⁠is a ⁠mother-daughter love story that comes with a set of obstacles. She told Reuters the film is about a ‌mother ‌and daughter rekindling their relationship after ​years of strain.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global
3
US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

Global
4
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seo...

Global

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