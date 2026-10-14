Torrential rains in Libya's Tripoli kill two
Torrential downpours flooded the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Tuesday, killing two people, according to a statement by authorities and a local TV channel.
Torrential downpours flooded the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Tuesday, killing two people, according to a statement by authorities and a local TV channel.
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