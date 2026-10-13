Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon, police say

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 11:53 IST
Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon, police say

Eight ‌people were ​wounded in a stabbing incident at a supermarket in ‌the South Korean city of Incheon on Tuesday, with one person suffering cardiac arrest, police said.

Officers responding ‌to the scene arrested a male ‌suspect and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack, a police spokesperson said by telephone. Incheon, west ⁠of ​Seoul, is ⁠home to South Korea's main airport and forms part ⁠of the wider Seoul metropolitan area.

South Korea was ​shaken by a series of stabbing rampages ⁠in 2023, including attacks that left multiple people dead ⁠and injured. More ​recently in May, a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed and another teenager hurt ⁠in the southwestern city of Gwangju by a man ⁠in ⁠his 20s, who was later sentenced by a court to life ‌in prison.

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