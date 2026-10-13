South Korea's Lee says Arctic shipping route development to comply with international sanctions

​South ​Korean President ‌Lee Jae Myung ​said on Tuesday his ‌government would strictly comply with international rules and sanctions principles ‌as it develops Arctic shipping ‌routes, seeking to reassure partners over plans to expand use ⁠of ​the ⁠route.

Speaking at a ceremony marking ⁠the pilot voyage of the ​first South Korean container ship ⁠to sail through the Arctic ⁠route ​to Europe, Lee said Seoul would communicate closely ⁠with major partners and ensure any ⁠concerns ⁠related to operations are addressed responsibly.