South Korea's Lee says Arctic shipping route development to comply with international sanctions
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday his government would strictly comply with international rules and sanctions principles as it develops Arctic shipping routes, seeking to reassure partners over plans to expand use of the route.
Speaking at a ceremony marking the pilot voyage of the first South Korean container ship to sail through the Arctic route to Europe, Lee said Seoul would communicate closely with major partners and ensure any concerns related to operations are addressed responsibly.