Tennis-Swiatek aiming to end year on a positive note as WTA Finals spot hangs in balance

Iga Swiatek is on the brink ​of missing the WTA Finals ​for the first time ‌since 2020 ​but the former world number 1 is determined to finish the year on a high ‌to give herself the best chance of reaching the season finale. The six-time major champion has won only one tournament this year at the Canadian Open ‌in August and did not advance beyond the quarter-final stage at ‌all four Grand Slams.

The 25-year-old, who won the WTA Finals in 2023 and has played at every edition since 2021, is 10th in the qualifying table for the ⁠November 8-15 ​tournament at Indian ⁠Wells with only four of the eight spots still up for grabs. "Obviously I'm aware ⁠of the situation and it would be great to get into the Finals, ​for sure it's our goal," Swiatek told reporters on Monday ahead ⁠of the Wuhan Open.

"It's the first time I've faced a situation like that, to get ⁠into ​the finals. "It's a challenge, but I feel like it's a positive one and I'm really motivated ... There are still a few tournaments ⁠ahead."

Swiatek, who faces compatriot Magdalena Frech in her opening match in Wuhan ⁠on Wednesday, is ⁠also scheduled to compete at WTA 500 events in Ningbo and Tokyo before the WTA Finals slots are ‌wrapped up.