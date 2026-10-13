Germany's Nuremberg airport closes due to aviation emergency

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 16:32 IST
Germany's Nuremberg airport closes due to aviation emergency

Germany's ‌Nuremberg airport said ​on Tuesday that flight operations have ‌been suspended because of an aviation emergency.

In a statement on its website, the airport ‌did not further specify the reason ‌and said more information would follow. "We received a report of an unclear air ⁠emergency," ​police said on ⁠X, adding that in the meantime, the ⁠aircraft had landed safely in Nuremberg. "Investigations into ​the cause are currently underway."

Bild reported that ⁠a possible drone sighting had already disrupted ⁠air ​traffic at the airport overnight into Tuesday, with three pilots independently ⁠reporting an object they had seen during takeoff ⁠or ⁠landing.

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