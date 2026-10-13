Pope Leo taken to hospital for surgery on lung nodule

​Pope Leowas ‌taken to Rome's ​Gemelli hospital on Tuesday where he will have surgery ‌to remove a small growth on one of his lungs, in the first major health issue of ‌his 17-month tenure. The operation will take place ‌on Tuesday afternoon, the Vatican said in a statement.

Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the growth, a small ⁠nodule, had ​been ⁠found on a recent check-up, was "well-contained" and had been spotted ⁠early. The Vatican announced the timing of the surgery ​after Leo was seen leaving the Vatican in ⁠a convoy of vehicles headed for Gemelli hospital, about ⁠nine ​kilometers (5.6 miles) north of the Vatican.

The Vatican has said his recovery is expected to ⁠take about a week. All his public events have ⁠been cancelled ⁠until October 20.