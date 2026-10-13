Pakistan police fire tear gas, rounds at Imran Khan backers, party says

Police fired tear gas ​and live rounds at supporters of ​jailed former Prime Minister ‌Imran Khan ​in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, as clashes erupted over the suspension of his party's provincial government, ‌party officials said. The federal government imposed a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday and placed it under direct control, citing a surge in ‌militant violence. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said that was a pretext for a ‌political takeover.

Five people were injured in the clashes that occurred in the province, the most serious of them in Bara, about 15 km (9 miles) from the provincial capital ⁠Peshawar. Police ​said 50 people were ⁠detained and would face terrorism and sabotage charges over damage to government property and ⁠disturbing law and order. A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said protesters set ​fire to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) center in Bara. PTI ⁠information secretary Ikram Khatana said the blaze was started by unidentified people, who also stormed nearby ⁠offices.

The ​sacking of PTI's only provincial government is the latest blow against Khan, who has been in prison since 2023. He has been ⁠accused of inciting riots targeting military sites as well as corruption and other ⁠charges. His wife, ⁠three sisters and scores of activists are also under detention. Khan denies the allegations and says they are politically motivated.