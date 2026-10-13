Pakistan police fire tear gas, rounds at Imran Khan backers, party says

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 23:19 IST
Pakistan police fire tear gas, rounds at Imran Khan backers, party says

Police fired tear gas ​and live rounds at supporters of ​jailed former Prime Minister ‌Imran Khan ​in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, as clashes erupted over the suspension of his party's provincial government, ‌party officials said. The federal government imposed a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday and placed it under direct control, citing a surge in ‌militant violence. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said that was a pretext for a ‌political takeover.

Five people were injured in the clashes that occurred in the province, the most serious of them in Bara, about 15 km (9 miles) from the provincial capital ⁠Peshawar. Police ​said 50 people were ⁠detained and would face terrorism and sabotage charges over damage to government property and ⁠disturbing law and order. A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said protesters set ​fire to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) center in Bara. PTI ⁠information secretary Ikram Khatana said the blaze was started by unidentified people, who also stormed nearby ⁠offices.

The ​sacking of PTI's only provincial government is the latest blow against Khan, who has been in prison since 2023. He has been ⁠accused of inciting riots targeting military sites as well as corruption and other ⁠charges. His wife, ⁠three sisters and scores of activists are also under detention. Khan denies the allegations and says they are politically motivated.

TRENDING

1
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global
2
Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Global
3
WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announcement

WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announ...

Global
4
Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air travel

Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026