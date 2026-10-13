Iran summons British ambassador over Fairford airbase incident, foreign ministry says

Iran ​summoned the ​British ambassador to ‌Tehran over "accusations" ​linking Tehran to a suspected plot against Fairford ‌airbase in Britain, Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The move comes after British Prime ‌Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday ‌that a suspected plot targeting the base, which had been used by US bombers to ⁠carry ​out ⁠strikes on Iran, was "highly likely" to have ⁠been coordinated in Iran. Tehran denied any link ​to the incident.

The ministry said its ⁠director-general for Western Europe told the ambassador: "The British ⁠government ​must, as soon as possible, provide the documents and evidence supporting ⁠its accusations against Iran regarding the alleged incident. Otherwise, ⁠the ⁠Islamic Republic of Iran will seriously reconsider its bilateral relations."