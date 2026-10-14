US oil producer NABEP says it received two drilling rigs in Venezuela
US energy producer NABEP, which recently announced a partnership with the US government for Venezuela, said on Tuesday it received two drilling rigs in the South American country last week, which will contribute to increasing output. Another 11 new 550-horsepower workover rigs are being deployed in the country, it said in a release, adding that the company has separately bought 60 rigs, 30 steam boilers and 70 pieces of heavy machinery to expand its fleet there.
"NABEP is making serious and steady progress in increasing oil production. Every rig that arrives in Venezuela brings us closer to reaching our production goals and revitalizing our country's economy," said NABEP chief executive, Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt.