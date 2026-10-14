US oil producer NABEP says it received two drilling rigs in Venezuela

US energy ​producer NABEP, ​which recently announced ‌a partnership ​with the US government for Venezuela, said on ‌Tuesday it received two drilling rigs in the South American country last week, ‌which will contribute to increasing output. Another 11 ‌new 550-horsepower workover rigs are being deployed in the country, it said in a ⁠release, ​adding ⁠that the company has separately bought 60 rigs, ⁠30 steam boilers and 70 pieces of heavy ​machinery to expand its fleet ⁠there.

"NABEP is making serious and steady progress ⁠in ​increasing oil production. Every rig that arrives in Venezuela brings us closer ⁠to reaching our production goals and revitalizing ⁠our country's ⁠economy," said NABEP chief executive, Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt.