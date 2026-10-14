Pope Leo had lobe of lung removed as doctors found cancer, Vatican says

​Pope Leo ​had a ‌lower lobe of ​his right lung removed during surgery ‌on Tuesday and was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer, ‌the Vatican said in a ‌medical bulletin. Leo, 71, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Tuesday for surgery to ⁠remove ​a ⁠growth on his lung that doctors found ⁠in a recent health checkup.

Tuesday's surgery lasted ​about 90 minutes and was ⁠successful with no complications, the Vatican said. The ⁠pope ​has woken up normally and is resting in his hospital ⁠room. The Vatican said previously that the ⁠pope ⁠was expected to spend a week in hospital recovering.