Russian missile attack on Kyiv kills one

President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces ‌attacked Kyiv ​on Tuesday with ballistic missiles, targeting energy sites, and Western allies had not warned Ukraine as ‌they typically do.

A strike on a high-rise apartment building killed one person, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Apartments were ablaze and residents were being evacuated. A series of ‌explosions jolted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the late evening. and ‌Zelenskiy and his military said there had been no advance warning of the strikes.

"Once again, no advance warning from our partners. The main target was energy infrastructure, specifically thermal ⁠plant ​No. 4," Zelenskiy said ⁠on Telegram without explaining why no warning was given. "According to our intelligence, the Russians are ⁠preparing further ballistic missile launches."

"The facts show that the Russians do not consider ​themselves bound to abide by what the president of the United States ⁠said," he added, referring US Donald Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire at the weekend. "And ⁠it ​is certainly unfair that they are destroying our energy infrastructure while Ukraine is not even receiving warnings about ballistic missile launches."

Zelenskiy had earlier ⁠said that Ukraine had received no warning from Western partners before a previous ⁠overnight attack on ⁠the capital, while Trump said Washington was still sharing intelligence even as he pressured Kyiv to halt attacks ‌on Russian refineries.