Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rory McIlroy: LIV Golf 'wasted' capital; would welcome players back

Rory McIlroy continued to soften his stance on players who signed with LIV Golf, saying he would now vote to welcome them back ​to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. "I think a rising tide lifts all boats, and I think having some of these players back is ​beneficial for the business of the Tours, absolutely," McIlroy said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New ‌Delhi ​on Tuesday.

Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua bout could start after 1 a.m. in Wales

A request to hold the much-anticipated heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the very early morning hours has been filed in Cardiff, Wales. If approved, the bout would have a ring walk of 1 a.m. local time on Dec. 12, which equates to 8 p.m. on the East Coast of the United States and 5 p.m. on the West Coast on Dec. 11.

LPGA commish calls Good Good Callaway driver ad fallout ‘brutal’

LPGA commissioner ‌Craig Kessler called the controversy surrounding Good Good Golf's Callaway ad "brutal" and "heartbreaking," while arguing that people should have a chance to learn from serious mistakes. Kessler addressed the August advertisement Tuesday at the Front Office Sports Tuned In summit.

Rams' Alaric Jackson gets 2-game ban for punching Bills' Bradley Chubb

Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was suspended two games by the NFL for punching Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb after Los Angeles lost Monday night in overtime. Chubb was spotted talking to players on both teams near midfield after the Bills' 37-34 overtime victory over the Rams when he appeared to say something to Jackson. The 6-foot-7, 338-pound Jackson walked toward Chubb -- 6-4 and 268 pounds -- and punched him in the jaw.

Nneka Ogwumike wins sportsmanship ‌honor for fifth time

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike was named winner of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award on Tuesday, extending her record for winning the award to five times. This marks the second straight season in which the 36-year-old Ogwumike won the award. She previously won it three straight times from 2019-21.

Ducks F ‌Ryan Poehling (MCL sprain) out 6-8 weeks

Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Poehling will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with an MCL sprain, the team announced Tuesday. Poehling, 27, crashed knee-first into the post while rushing the net during Saturday's 4-2 road win against the Calgary Flames.

Bears DE Montez Sweat suspended 2 games for PED violation

The NFL suspended Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat two games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of its performance-enhancing substance policy. Shemar Turner was activated off of the physically unable to perform list and replaces Sweat on the 53-man roster. The Bears had until Thursday to activate Turner, whose 21-day practice window opened Sept. 23.

Report: Mark Sanchez reaches agreement with truck driver in Indy altercation

Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez reached an agreement in principle with the truck driver in a civil case stemming from an ⁠altercation last year in Indianapolis, ​according to The Athletic. Attorneys for the driver, Perry Tole, will file to dismiss the ⁠case by Jan. 8, according to court records. Attorneys for Sanchez and Tole both declined to comment to The Athletic for the Tuesday story.

LSU coach Will Wade won’t fight SEC on RJ Luis eligibility

If anything is certain about LSU's men's basketball roster three weeks before the season, it's that RJ Luis won't be part of it. Coach Will Wade said Tuesday that the Tigers won't fight the SEC over Luis's ⁠eligibility, who has signed multiple professional contracts since his last college appearance.

Motor racing-Rwanda to bring F1 back to Africa for first time since 1993

Africa will return to the Formula One calendar for the first time since 1993 with Rwanda set to host a grand prix from the early 2030s in a 10-year deal announced on Tuesday. Formula One last raced on the continent at South Africa's ​Kyalami circuit to the north of Johannesburg and has long sought a way back.

Basketball-Atlanta Dream to host WNBA Finals Games 3 and 4 at home of NBA's Hawks

The Atlanta Dream will move Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries to the larger home of the NBA's ⁠Atlanta Hawks in a bid to accommodate more fans, the Dream and Hawks said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The switch required several scheduling changes because the original date for Game 3 clashed with a concert at the arena, while the Hawks host the Houston Rockets there on the day of Game 4.

Anirban Lahiri urges people to 'chill out' amid 'dynamic' LIV 2.0 situation

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri said the "situation is very dynamic" when asked Tuesday about ⁠LIV ​Golf, adding that the league's bankruptcy process will play out before he makes any final decisions about his playing future. With LIV Golf going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO Scott O'Neil has lined up BC Partners to help fund his vision for LIV 2.0. However, Spaniards Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and David Puig are among a group of players planning their exits from the league.

Report: Mariners considering Astros' Joe Espada for manager job

Houston Astros skipper Joe Espada is meeting with the Seattle Mariners about their open managerial position, MLB.com reported on Tuesday. Per MLB.com, the Astros are granting Espada permission to speak with the Mariners despite the 51-year-old being under contract with the club until the end ⁠of the month. Houston has not made a final decision on Espada's future with the club.

Report: Celtics sign G Payton Pritchard to 2-year, $44.2M extension

The Boston Celtics agreed to a two-year, $44.2-million contract extension with guard Payton Pritchard that will begin in the 2028-29 season, ESPN reported Tuesday. Pritchard, 28, delivered the best season of his six-year career in ⁠2025-26 when he averaged career bests with 17.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He played in ⁠79 games while making 50 starts after making 17 total starts over his first five seasons.

Soccer-Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain, which is co-hosting the tournament, and Andorra. It would be Netflix's first broadcast of a major men's international tournament in Spain, the company said. The 2026 World Cup was aired there by national channel TVE.

Baseball-Dodgers' dynasty on the ropes as bats go cold against Brewers

The ‌Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the last two Octobers spraying ‌champagne. This year they may be facing an early winter. The two-time defending World Series champions trail the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the National League Championship Series after a 7-4 loss ​on Monday. Their pitching has wobbled and their lineup has barely made a sound.