Judge extends White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico amid legal fight

​A federal judge ‌extended access to ​the White House for CNN, MS NOW and Politico journalists, deciding ‌on Tuesday that President Donald Trump likely broke the law when he tried to ban them, in ‌the latest ruling against him in the press freedom ‌dispute.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a written decision that elaborated on a September 24 emergency order he issued ⁠that reinstated ​access for ⁠the journalists. The news organizations and press freedom groups have accused ⁠Trump of unconstitutional retaliation against journalists for coverage he does ​not like. Kelly's order last month gave the ⁠CNN, MS NOW, and Politico journalists access to the White House ⁠grounds ​on a temporary basis. The judge issued an order called a permanent injunction on Tuesday that ⁠will remain in effect until he makes a final judgment ⁠in ⁠the lawsuit brought by the news organizations, unless an appeals court lifts his ‌order.