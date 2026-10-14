Argentina needs more structural reforms to taxation, IMF says
Argentina needs to execute structural reforms to its tax system to advance its fiscal consolidation, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday, adding that the country should remove exemptions to its value-added tax. Era Dabla-Norris, deputy director of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, said that fiscal discipline has been a "linchpin" of its IMF stabilization program, but more steps are needed to improve tax and spending efficiency.
Key reforms needed by Argentina include "removing tax expenditures, or alleviating tax expenditures, particularly VAT exemptions, normalizing fuel taxes," Dabla-Norris said. "And gradually phasing out other types of distortive taxes in the economy and replacing them with a tax system that is more robust and more and a more durable way of collecting revenues."