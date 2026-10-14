Russia hits energy facilities in Ukraine's Kyiv, mayor says
Russia has struck a number of energy facilities in Ukraine's Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday on the Telegram messaging app, without giving details.
Russia has struck a number of energy facilities in Ukraine's Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday on the Telegram messaging app, without giving details.
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