IMF urges members to fund facilities used to help vulnerable states

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 09:20 IST
IMF urges members to fund facilities used to help vulnerable states

IMF ​chief Kristalina Georgieva ​on Wednesday ‌said current ​economic developments and the rapid pace of AI ‌development could deepen the gulf between advanced and developing economies, especially given a ‌sharp drop in development assistance. She said the ‌International Monetary Fund recognized its responsibility to help finance countries when needed, and urged IMF ⁠member ​states to ⁠make good their pledges to increase funding in ⁠the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth ​Trust, which provides low- and zero-interest loans ⁠to low-income countries.

She said the IMF was ⁠also ​asking members to replenish the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust, a ⁠specialized fund that provides grants for debt-service relief ⁠and ⁠cancellation to the poorest and most vulnerable member countries.

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