IMF ​chief Kristalina Georgieva ​on Wednesday ‌said current ​economic developments and the rapid pace of AI ‌development could deepen the gulf between advanced and developing economies, especially given a ‌sharp drop in development assistance. She said the ‌International Monetary Fund recognized its responsibility to help finance countries when needed, and urged IMF ⁠member ​states to ⁠make good their pledges to increase funding in ⁠the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth ​Trust, which provides low- and zero-interest loans ⁠to low-income countries.

She said the IMF was ⁠also ​asking members to replenish the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust, a ⁠specialized fund that provides grants for debt-service relief ⁠and ⁠cancellation to the poorest and most vulnerable member countries.