Cricket-Renshaw's heroics do little to solve Australia's opening puzzle

Matt Renshaw's match-winning heroics against South Africa ‌have ​given Australia another strong middle-order option but done little to resolve the uncertainty over their opening combination ahead of the second test in Gqeberha.

With Renshaw producing a majestic 190 and second-innings 82 batting at number five ‌in the commanding 214-run victory in Durban, the Queenslander's shift down the order looks to have been a masterstroke. Captain Pat Cummins said it would take a compelling argument to shift Renshaw again for Sunday's second test, though he was enthusiastic about the options available.

"I still think he can be a great opener, ‌and now he's got another string to his bow that he's found this week," Cummins said. Coming nearly 10 years after his first test ‌century against Pakistan, 30-year-old Renshaw's second ton was a reward for perseverance for a player dropped repeatedly since his 2016 debut.

His breakthrough has not settled the lingering questions over the team's opening batters, however. Travis Head, who had great success as a middle-order blaster, has continued at the top of the order after a brilliant Ashes as a stand-in opener, but doubts ⁠remain over ​his suitability for the role.

After a lean ⁠home series against Bangladesh, Head managed a total of 20 runs in Durban operating with Nic Maddinson, the latest to emerge through Australia's revolving door of selections. "Travis Head's done a ⁠very good job as an opener, but my gut feel is that he's better off in the middle order," said former Australia captain Allan Border.

Supported by a handy ​lead, 34-year-old Maddinson smashed 48 from 38 balls in his second innings after an ugly, 33-ball duck under greater pressure in the first ⁠innings. The possible return of Cameron Green from an abdominal strain could further complicate Australia's selection decisions, though the all-rounder would be restricted to batting duties if cleared to play.

While it was ⁠the ​rejuvenated Renshaw setting the platform for victory, it was Australia's time-worn attack delivering the knockout blow, led by Josh Hazlewood's career-best 6-49 in the fourth innings. Like Mitchell Starc before him, Hazlewood has made a hugely impressive comeback from a difficult period of injuries, helping to keep an ageing team ⁠at the top of test cricket.

Coach Andrew McDonald has said changes are inevitable as the team progresses through a gruelling schedule of 20 tests ⁠through next year's Ashes, or 21 if ⁠they reach the World Test Championship final at The Oval in June. Cummins suggested none of his bowlers would be putting their hands up for a rest.

"One thing I’ve always loved about Joshy and Starcy is they’re just ‌so happy getting into ‌the grind. They’ll never shy away from having a bowl," he said.