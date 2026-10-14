UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget giveaways without more borrowing, FT reports

UK ​Finance ​Minister ‌John Healey is expected ​to pay for ‌all new giveaways in this month’s budget, including a cost-of-living ‌package, with higher ‌taxes or spending cuts rather than more borrowing, the ⁠Financial ​Times reported ⁠on Wednesday.

The October 28 fiscal ⁠package would be "scorecard positive" in ​2029-30, the final year of ⁠the parliament, meaning that ⁠all extra ​discretionary spending was fully funded, the ⁠newspaper said, citing people briefed ⁠on ⁠UK budget preparations.