UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget giveaways without more borrowing, FT reports
UK Finance Minister John Healey is expected to pay for all new giveaways in this month’s budget, including a cost-of-living package, with higher taxes or spending cuts rather than more borrowing, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The October 28 fiscal package would be "scorecard positive" in 2029-30, the final year of the parliament, meaning that all extra discretionary spending was fully funded, the newspaper said, citing people briefed on UK budget preparations.