Taiwan confirms plan for $4.4 billion investment in Alaska LNG project
Taiwan's economy ministry confirmed a plan to invest $4.4 billion in the Alaska LNG project to purchase 6 million tonnes of gas a year once production starts.
Taiwan's economy ministry confirmed a plan to invest $4.4 billion in the Alaska LNG project to purchase 6 million tonnes of gas a year once production starts.
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