Vijayawada: Devotees rush as Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned as Maha Chandi Devi

The annual Dasara festivities at the hill shrine hold great spiritual significance, attracting devotees from Vijayawada and various parts of the region.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 11:46 IST
Vijayawada: Devotees rush as Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned as Maha Chandi Devi
Devotees at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goddess Kanaka Durga was adorned as Sri Maha Chandi Devi on the fourth day of the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. The temple witnessed a steady influx of devotees, who gathered to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the presiding deity during the auspicious Navaratri festivities.

The annual Dasara festivities at the hill shrine hold great spiritual significance, attracting devotees from Vijayawada and various parts of the region. Speaking to ANI, temple committee member Sankar Sandilya Vaidika shared that devotees should seek the blessings of Maha Chandi Devi.

“Today marks the fourth day of Navratri. Today, devotees are blessed with the darshan of Goddess Chandi. Everyone knows the divine power and influence of Maa Chandi. She is very powerful and benevolent. Those who worship her with devotion will receive spiritual blessings,” he said. Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)

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