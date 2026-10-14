Russia strikes Ukraine’s energy infrastructure despite "energy ceasefire"; Zelenskyy says Moscow ignores Trump’s statements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday accused Russia of violating the "energy ceasefire" announced by US President Donald Trump, alleging that Moscow launched a large-scale overnight assault on Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure, leaving at least 600,000 people without electricity. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Russian forces used ballistic missiles and attack drones to target energy facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and Kharkiv, despite Trump's announcement that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate halt to attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Overnight, the Russians used 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against our energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. A targeted Russian ballistic missile strike specifically against energy infrastructure – the very infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by the American President. The strike was entirely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale – Russia has never before shown such ostentatious disrespect toward the United States. Russia does not consider the American President’s statements strong. Unfortunately, at least 600,000 people are now without power. Outages could become even more widespread," the post read. The Ukrainian President further said that the strikes had caused extensive damage to equipment and infrastructure at 26 power system facilities and four oil and gas sector facilities.

He also confirmed that the attacks had resulted in deaths and injuries. Zelenskyy further called on Washington and the international community to respond firmly to the latest attacks, urging Trump to impose stronger sanctions on Moscow and provide additional air defence support to Kyiv.

"We ask America and EVERYONE in the world who does not turn a blind eye to reality to respond – and to respond forcefully. Russia has squandered the opportunity for de-escalation and has clearly chosen to continue its insane war of annihilation. We ask President Trump to impose STRONG sanctions on Russia, especially since the Lindsey Graham bill, which was recently passed and signed into law, authorises and regulates such measures," he stated. "We ask for additional packages of Patriot missile interceptors for Ukraine. It is entirely fair for us to tell the United States, Europe, and all our partners that no country in the world should be left alone to face such a deranged and pro-war actor as Russia," Zelenskyy added.

The accusations follow Trump's October 11 announcement of an immediate "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said both sides had agreed to the arrangement, though he did not provide further details about its scope or implementation.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" Trump wrote. However, Zelenskyy had earlier accused Moscow of disregarding the US President's initiative, claiming that Ukraine had refrained from attacking Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure for two days after the announcement, while Russian forces continued their assault on Ukrainian territory.

"Ukraine has not carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries or the energy sector in general for the two days since the American President announced an energy ceasefire. But Russia did not heed the American President," Zelenskyy wrote in an earlier post on X. According to the Ukrainian President, Russian forces launched more than a hundred weapons, including jet-powered drones, loitering munitions and ballistic missiles, between the previous evening and Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces intercepted a significant portion of the incoming weapons, but several struck civilian and critical infrastructure across 19 Ukrainian regions over two days. The attacks also caused casualties in Kharkiv, where, according to Zelenskyy, a residential building was destroyed, killing four people and triggering an overnight rescue operation. He further reported that strikes in the city during a single evening left 41 people injured.

The latest developments have raised questions over the prospects for the energy truce announced by Trump, with Kyiv calling for stronger international pressure on Moscow and additional military assistance to protect Ukraine's infrastructure. (ANI)