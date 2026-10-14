US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow futures rise ahead of big bank results, CPI data

S&P 500 and Dow futures edged higher on Wednesday as AI-related stocks steadied after a recent selloff, though elevated oil prices kept investors on edge ahead of key inflation ‌data and another round of bank earnings.

Following a mixed bag of earnings from Wall Street lenders a day earlier, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock and State Street are set to report before markets open. Bank of America shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading after the company disclosed ‌a $1.21 billion regulatory fine that could weigh on third-quarter results. Morgan Stanley shares edged 0.7% higher.

Chip stocks traded mixed after ‌a sharp pullback earlier this week sparked by reports of progress in chip design by China's CXMT that fueled concerns about growing competition. Shares of Intel and Micron fell 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively, while Nvidia gained 0.2%.

All of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks rose, with Alphabet gaining 0.7%, while Meta and Amazon.com were marginally higher. At 05:41 ⁠a.m. ET, ​Dow E-minis were up 234 ⁠points, or 0.45%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 16.25 points, or 0.21%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 9 points, or 0.03%.

Market participants were also awaiting ⁠US consumer price index data, hoping for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. Economists polled by Reuters estimated headline inflation accelerated to an annual ​3.6% in September, with core CPI rising 0.2% on a monthly basis. New York Fed President John Williams said the ⁠Fed may need to raise its policy rate once more this year to slow inflation, but that he sees no need for hikes in 2027.

Remarks from ⁠Richmond ​Fed President Tom Barkin and the Fed’s Beige Book report on regional economic conditions are also due late in the day. Ahead of the CPI data, investors priced in a near 22% chance of a quarter-point US rate hike next week, the ⁠CME FedWatch Tool showed.

Oil prices edged higher, with Brent crude holding above the $100-a-barrel mark after two vessels were struck in the ⁠Strait of Hormuz and Iranian officials ⁠told Reuters they were deploying new tactics to target ships. Among individual movers, Liquidia jumped 49.9% after the drugmaker said it settled all six pending lawsuits with United Therapeutics, ensuring uninterrupted access to Yutrepia, a ‌drug used to ‌treat patients with a form of pulmonary hypertension.