​Negotiations ​are underway between ‌Russia and ​the United States to ‌finalise a diesel contract that will include a mechanism ‌to ensure supplies despite Western ‌sanctions on Russian companies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said ⁠on ​Wednesday.

Novak ⁠was responding to a question ⁠about whether Russia had asked ​the US to ease ⁠sanctions on Russian companies to facilitate ⁠diesel ​exports. "A mechanism will be found that ⁠will make it possible to ensure ⁠supplies," ⁠he said.