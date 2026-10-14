Russia-US diesel contract will include mechanism to ensure supplies despite Western sanctions, Novak says
Negotiations are underway between Russia and the United States to finalise a diesel contract that will include a mechanism to ensure supplies despite Western sanctions on Russian companies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
Novak was responding to a question about whether Russia had asked the US to ease sanctions on Russian companies to facilitate diesel exports. "A mechanism will be found that will make it possible to ensure supplies," he said.