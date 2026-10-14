Russia-US diesel contract will include mechanism to ensure supplies despite Western sanctions, Novak says

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 15:50 IST
Russia-US diesel contract will include mechanism to ensure supplies despite Western sanctions, Novak says

​Negotiations ​are underway between ‌Russia and ​the United States to ‌finalise a diesel contract that will include a mechanism ‌to ensure supplies despite Western ‌sanctions on Russian companies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said ⁠on ​Wednesday.

Novak ⁠was responding to a question ⁠about whether Russia had asked ​the US to ease ⁠sanctions on Russian companies to facilitate ⁠diesel ​exports. "A mechanism will be found that ⁠will make it possible to ensure ⁠supplies," ⁠he said.

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