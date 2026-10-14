Soccer-England women to host Ukraine at Wembley in World Cup playoff decider
England will face Ukraine at Wembley on December 5 with a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil at stake, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
England will face Ukraine at Wembley on December 5 with a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil at stake, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
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