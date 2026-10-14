Businessman Cedric Meston to take over struggling French company Duralex
French businessman and former McKinsey associate Cedric Meston is taking over Duralex, the struggling glassmaker which opened administration proceedings earlier this year, said Meston and the French government on Wednesday. • Meston, whose holding and investment company is called Tome, told reporters that his takeover of Duralex would result in around 150 jobs being saved
• "The takeover of Duralex by Tome opens up a new chapter for this company, which is an icon of our industrial know-how," added French industry minister Sebastien Martin on X • The full financial details behind the deal were not disclosed