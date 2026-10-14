Businessman Cedric Meston to take over struggling French company Duralex

French ​businessman and ​former McKinsey associate ‌Cedric Meston ​is taking over Duralex, the struggling ‌glassmaker which opened administration proceedings earlier this year, said Meston and the ‌French government on Wednesday. • Meston, ‌whose holding and investment company is called Tome, told reporters that his ⁠takeover ​of ⁠Duralex would result in around 150 jobs ⁠being saved

• "The takeover of Duralex by ​Tome opens up a new ⁠chapter for this company, which is ⁠an ​icon of our industrial know-how," added French industry minister ⁠Sebastien Martin on X • The full ⁠financial ⁠details behind the deal were not disclosed