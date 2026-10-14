Norway police arrest five in bribery probe over supplying services to NATO ships

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 18:18 IST
Norway police arrest five in bribery probe over supplying services to NATO ships

​The ​Norwegian police arrested ‌five people ​as part of an ‌investigation over possible bribery involving a company supplying services ‌to NATO military vessels, the ‌European Union's criminal justice body Eurojust said on Wednesday. The large-scale ⁠fraud ​investigation ⁠also involved searches in Romania and ⁠Germany, Eurojust said.

The investigation ​revolved around a company ⁠that was not identified and which ⁠is ​suspected of submitting fraudulent invoices estimated of ⁠causing a total loss of ⁠about ⁠1 million euros ($1.12 million). ($1 = 0.8968 euros)

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