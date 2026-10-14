Container ship sinks near Hormuz after being hit by projectile, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 18:19 IST
Container ship sinks near Hormuz after being hit by projectile, sources say

A container ​ship has sunk near the Strait ​of Hormuz after being hit ‌by ​a projectile, while a separate dry bulk carrier damaged in an earlier attack is also reported to be ‌sinking, maritime security sources said on Wednesday.

The Singapore-flagged GFS Pride container ship, with a small 2,824 TEU (20-ft equivalent unit) capacity, had sunk, the sources said. "Commercial vessel 'GFS PRIDE' reported sunk ‌with floating containers ... mariners cautioned," the Hydrographer of Pakistan said in a navigational warning ‌to ships dated October 14.

The vessel's United Arab Emirates-based manager GFS Ship Management FZE could not be immediately reached for comment. The loss of the GFS Pride marks the second vessel ⁠to ​sink since the US-Iran ⁠war began on February 28, according to data from UN shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization.

In a ⁠separate incident, the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Cape Dao was reported to be sinking close to ​the strait after being struck by a projectile on September 23, the ⁠sources added. The vessel's UAE-based manager Peonies Shipmanagement FZE could not be immediately reached for comment.

"The Antigua & ⁠Barbuda ​flagged bulk carrier CAPE DAO, originally hit on the 23 September, is reported to be sinking after an unsuccessful rescue attempt," British maritime risk management group ⁠Vanguard said in a note on Wednesday. Iran is deploying new tactics to target ⁠ships sailing through the ⁠Strait of Hormuz as it seeks to keep oil prices high and influence the US midterm elections, two senior Iranian officials ‌told ‌Reuters.

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