Soccer-Kobe see off Jeonbuk to claim second Asian Champions League win

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 18:22 IST
Soccer-Kobe see off Jeonbuk to claim second Asian Champions League win

Vissel Kobe maintained their perfect start to ​the eastern league phase of the Asian Champions ​League Elite on Wednesday with a ‌2-0 ​victory over South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors to register their second win in a row.

Yuya Osako gave the home side the lead in the 12th ‌minute when he peeled away from his marker to convert from Katsuya Nagato's corner and Yuya Kuwasaki hit the second midway through the second half. "I think it's extremely important to earn three points at home," ‌said Osako, whose goal was his first in this season's competition.

"I'm happy we were able to ‌get off to a good start and begin our home campaign on a positive note." Kobe had dominated the opening exchanges and deserved to take the lead when Osako struck but as proceedings wore on Jeonbuk's threat increased.

Brazilian winger Italo cut the home ⁠defence ​open repeatedly after the interval, ⁠setting up Bruno Mota to hit the woodwork before substitute Lee Seung-woo headed inches wide of the Kobe goal. Choi Woo-jin ⁠then struck the crossbar from distance before Kobe pounced on the counterattack, with Yoshinori Muto setting up Kuwasaki to ​sweep his 68th minute shot past Song Bum-keun.

The win moved Kobe level with compatriots Kashima Antlers ⁠and Gamba Osaka as well as China's Beijing Guoan on six points. Kashiwa Reysol picked up their first win of the campaign ⁠with ​a 5-1 thrashing of Thailand's Port FC as the Japanese hosts took a five-goal lead inside the opening half hour.

Tojiro Kubo put Kashiwa in front in the third minute before goals from Yuki ⁠Kakita, Riki Harakawa, Koya Yuriki and Hinata Yamauchi gave the home side an unassailable advantage by the ⁠28th minute. The first eight ⁠finishers in the 16-team league phase in both east and west Asia will qualify for the last 16 with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final due to ‌be played in ‌Saudi Arabia in April and May.

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