Driver killed in floods on Greek island of Rhodes

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 18:43 IST
Driver killed in floods on Greek island of Rhodes

A ​62-year-old man ​died on Wednesday ‌after a ​torrent of water swept his car ‌onto a beach during a heavy rainstorm on the Greek island of Rhodes, authorities ‌said. The man's body was found ‌near a small seaside village about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the town of ⁠Rhodes, ​while ⁠four cars had been washed away due to ⁠the severe weather, the coast guard said ​in a statement.

Footage on social media ⁠showed a car swept away in ⁠muddy waters. Authorities ​have advised people on Rhodes and other islands in the ⁠Aegean Sea to limit travel as heavy ⁠rain ⁠has flooded streets and caused rivers to overflow.

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