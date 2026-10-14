French cosmetics facing delays clearing China customs, says industry association
Some French cosmetics exports are facing delays clearing customs in China, one of the industry's top markets, Marc-Antoine Jamet, president of industry association Cosmetic Valley, told reporters on Wednesday. The delays follow implementation of a penalty introduced by France last month on fast fashion imports and a tax on small parcel deliveries in the European Union, said Jamet.
China's commerce ministry had expressed concern over the fast-fashion law, saying in July that it imposed discriminatory restrictions on Chinese cross-border e-commerce platforms and warning it would take necessary countermeasures if its companies' interests were harmed. Some members of the association estimated around 15% of their products were stuck in customs, said Jamet,
"The small parcel tax and the French penalty on ultra fast fashion has led very directly to these delays in delivery, and registration," he said. China is the second largest market for French cosmetic exports, worth €1.8 billion last year, out of a total €22.4 billion. The industry is also under pressure from tariffs introduced by the United States.
China's customs administration did not immediately reply to a request for comment out of business hours.