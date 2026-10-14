India calls for cessation of attacks on civilian infra in Saudi Arabia after death of national; reaffirms committment towards welfare of diaspora

India on Wednesday expressed stern condemnation of the recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and called for immediate cessation, while reaffirming its resolve to ensure the safety and welfare of nationals abroad after an Indian died in a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. During a bi-weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the ongoing attacks, including the recent one on Aramco headquarters in the region, "totally unacceptable."

Voicing India's solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia, Jaiswal expressed hopes for restoration of peace and stability in the region. "There has been a string of attacks in Saudi Arabia, including yesterday’s attack on Aramco headquarters. We condemn all such attacks on civilian infrastructure and call for them to cease immediately. They are totally unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty and hope for a return to peace and normalcy in the region," he said.

Regarding the safety of the Indian diaspora living in Saudi Arabia, the MEA spokesperson amplified the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the updated flight schedules of Indian airlines to the region amid the airspace security crisis. "Our embassy in Saudi Arabia is in regular touch with the Indian community and has issued advisories for their welfare. Flight schedules have been disrupted following attacks on airports, impacting Indian carriers, particularly flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Medina and Jeddah. The embassy is providing updated information to travellers and those stranded," the MEA spokesperson said.

Further reflecting on the October 10 attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Jaiswal said that of the 11 Indian nationals injured, three have been discharged while eight remain under medical supervision with four in the ICU. He added that the last rites of the national who succumbed to his injuries were performed in Riyadh. He assured India's continuous support to the affected and other nationals living abroad, through the Indian Embassy.

"The attack on 10 October injured 12 people, one of whom unfortunately passed away. His last rites were performed in Riyadh, as wished by his family, with assistance from the embassy. Of the 11 remaining injured, three have been discharged, while eight remain hospitalised, including four in the ICU. Embassy officials are regularly visiting them and staying in touch with their families. We remain committed to doing our best for the welfare and well-being of our nationals abroad," Jaiswal stated. The death toll following a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has risen to 13 after the Indian Embassy in the Gulf country confirmed the death of an Indian national.

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Embassy officials attended the funeral service of Indian national Mohammed Yousef Ali, who lost his life in the recent Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family while assuring them of continued support and assistance. In an update shared on X on Sunday, the Embassy of India in Riyadh confirmed the death of the Indian national in the October 10 attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Following the post, the Embassy stated that its officials had visited hospitals where the injured Indian nationals were admitted. Two other injured Indians remain hospitalised in regular wards, while the remaining injured Indian nationals have been discharged. "Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack: Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged. We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support," the Embassy said in a follow-up post on X.

This comes after Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in a statement following the attack on the King Khalid International Airport, said that it resulted in 12 fatalities, including four Saudi citizens and residents of several nationalities, and left 309 others injured. According to GACA, the fatalities included two Bangladeshi nationals and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in (12) fatalities, including (4) Saudi citizens and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Bangladeshi, (1) American, (1) Egyptian, (1) Jordanian, (1) Syrian, (1) Palestinian and (1) Sudanese. The attack also left (309) others injured, including individuals in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals," the GACA statement read. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy urged members of the Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia to abide by local rules and regulations.

In a post on X on Monday, the Embassy highlighted a warning issued by the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, which stated, "Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability." The latest attack follows earlier incidents targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries.

Following the October 11 attack, airport operations were temporarily suspended as authorities assessed the damage and carried out safety inspections in coordination with the relevant agencies. Subsequently, Indian Airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India, have suspended flights to and from various cities in Saudi Arabia until Saturday, in light of the ongoing tensions and recent attacks which have endangered the airspace.

The latest developments have heightened concerns over the safety of civilians and critical infrastructure in the region, as diplomatic efforts and security measures continue amid escalating tensions. (ANI)