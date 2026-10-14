India's DPI unparalleled globally, Norway keen to learn from its success: Dy Ambassador Arvinn Gadgil

Norway is keen to learn from India’s success in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), with the scale of digital connectivity and access to services in the country offering valuable lessons for the world, Deputy Ambassador of Norway to India, Arvinn Gadgil, said. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, on the sidelines of an artificial intelligence event organised by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Delhi, Gadgil highlighted India's achievements in connecting people with digital services and said Norway had collaborated with India, both directly and indirectly, in the digital domain.

“The Digital Public Infrastructure—the way that people have been connected to digital services—is unparalleled in the world. Nowhere else has the scale been this large as in India. And that is something we would like to learn from and, in fact, have also collaborated both directly and indirectly with India on,” Gadgil said. He also described the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries as a joyous moment, adding that bilateral relations had flourished following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oslo.

“It was a joyous moment for us, and the bilateral relationship between Norway and India has flourished as a result of the Prime Minister's visit to Oslo. What we are after here is basically finding ways of understanding the success that India has had,” he said. Speaking about the growing influence of artificial intelligence, Gadgil said emerging technologies presented both significant opportunities and challenges for humanity and governments.

“We are at a phenomenal moment in human history where our whole being is being questioned by the technologies that we bring in. And it will bring incredible gifts for all of us, but it will also bring perils and things that are going to be difficult for us as human beings to deal with, but also as governments to deal with. And therefore, it's worth gathering the brightest minds that we know to have this kind of a conversation on: how can we do this better,” he added. The remarks come amid efforts by India and Norway to deepen bilateral cooperation across technology, trade, investment and sustainable development.

Earlier, on October 7, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George met Norway's State Secretary Astrid Bergmål in New Delhi to discuss strengthening the India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership, enhancing trade and investment ties under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) framework, and expanding cooperation in fisheries and the Arctic. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway in May, the two countries elevated their bilateral relationship to a Green Strategic Partnership and agreed to formulate a Joint Action Plan for future cooperation. (ANI)