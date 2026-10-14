DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 14

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WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14 NEW DELHI - Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on India visit to strengthen bilateral economic ties (To Oct. 15)

NEW DELHI - Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on ‌India visit; to hold talks with Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on trade, energy, security, defence ties (To Oct. 15) BEIJING - Deputy prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has arrived in China for a five-day working visit to Beijing and Tianjin, China, to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across key sectors (To Oct. 16)

BEIJING - At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping President of the Republic of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko will pay a state visit to China (To Oct. 17) BANGKOK - Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make official visits to Thailand during the 2026 IMF-World Bank meetings.(To Oct. 18)

ANKARA - State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Nakasone Yasutaka will visit the Republic of Türkiye as a Special Envoy of takaichi Sanae Prime Minister of Japan (To Oct 15) BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18)

HELSINKI - Estonia's new president Ulle Madise visits ‌Finland and meets with Finnish President Alexander Stubb to discuss bilateral relations, Russia's war in Ukraine, European defence, regional security and NATO cooperation. They will hold a joint press conference after the talks - 0845 GMT BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, speak to reporters in Berlin following their closed-door talks - 1100 GMT

TALLINN - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Tallinn, Estonia BANGKOK - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva ‌holds a press conference during the IMF-World Bank Summit in Bangkok - 0300 GMT

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BANGKOK - German finance minister Lars Klingbeil speaks on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Bangkok - 0400 GMT BANGKOK - German finance minister Lars Klingbeil and development minister speak in Bangkok - 1030 GMT

BANGKOK - G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU liberal leaders to meet ahead of the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels - 0600 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct 16) GLOBAL - World Handwashing Day

GLOBAL - International Day of Rural Women - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 SUCRE - The President of Chile José Antonio Kast will visit Bolivia

GLOBAL - World Food Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International Day for ​the Eradication of Poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years ⁠of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 HONG KONG, People's Republic of China - APEC Finance Ministerial Meeting (To Oct. 21)

COPENHAGEN - Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, will make a state visit to Denmark (To Oct 21) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To Oct 22)

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21 ANKARA - Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney will travel ⁠to Ankara and Istanbul. (To Oct. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23) SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

SOFIA - ​Bulgaria holds a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Japan for a four-day official trip. (Oct. 29)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 EL SALVADOR - Peru's President Keiko Fujimori is scheduled to travel to El Salvador from Oct 28 to Oct 31 at the invitation of her right-wing counterpart, Nayib Bukele ( To Oct 31)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United States - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting (To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 LONDON - Seven OPEC+ ministers meet on Sunday to set their output policy for December

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2

DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, EU Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luisa Albuquerque and Evelien Witlox, the ECB's Director ⁠of ​the Digital Euro also speak at Irish central bank conference - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 Guam - Guamanian Legislature election.

Guam - Guamanian Governor election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4 TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. GLOBAL - World Day of ⁠Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary ⁠Disease Day.

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre. SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of ‌an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry ‌over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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