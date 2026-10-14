A decision on whether to allow development of the ‌Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea is imminent, Britain's energy minister said on Wednesday. "We have got ‌all the information on Jackdaw and the department ‌has gone through that so there is a decision that will be imminent," Miatta Fahnbulleh said at an industry ⁠event.

A ​decision on ⁠the development of the Rosebank oil and gas field however ⁠will take a little longer, she said. Jackdaw and ​Rosebank have become focal points for climate activists ⁠in Britain. Greenpeace and Uplift successfully challenged the projects in ⁠court ​over their treatment of downstream emissions, overturning the original approvals and forcing fresh applications in 2025.

Jackdaw ⁠is operated by Adura, a joint venture between Equinor ⁠and Shell. Rosebank ⁠is 80% owned by Adura with the remaining 20% held by London-listed Ithaca ‌Energy.

(Reporting ‌By Susanna Twidale Editing by ​Ros Russell)