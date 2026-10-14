UK Jackdaw gas field decision is imminent, says Britain's energy minister

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 18:58 IST
UK Jackdaw gas field decision is imminent, says Britain's energy minister

A decision on whether to allow development of the ‌Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea is imminent, Britain's energy minister said on Wednesday. "We have got ‌all the information on Jackdaw and the department ‌has gone through that so there is a decision that will be imminent," Miatta Fahnbulleh said at an industry ⁠event.

A ​decision on ⁠the development of the Rosebank oil and gas field however ⁠will take a little longer, she said. Jackdaw and ​Rosebank have become focal points for climate activists ⁠in Britain. Greenpeace and Uplift successfully challenged the projects in ⁠court ​over their treatment of downstream emissions, overturning the original approvals and forcing fresh applications in 2025.

Jackdaw ⁠is operated by Adura, a joint venture between Equinor ⁠and Shell. Rosebank ⁠is 80% owned by Adura with the remaining 20% held by London-listed Ithaca ‌Energy.

(Reporting ‌By Susanna Twidale Editing by ​Ros Russell)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026