US retirees to receive 3.6% Social Security increase in 2027

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 19:02 IST
US retirees to receive 3.6% Social Security increase in 2027

Some 76 million Americans receiving Social ​Security and Supplemental Security Income ​benefits will see their ‌monthly payments ​rise 3.6% in 2027, accelerating from the prior year's increase for a second straight year. The ‌Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment to benefits on Wednesday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics published the Consumer Price Index for September.

The agency ‌bases the annual increase, closely watched by retirees and others receiving ‌benefits, on the average of the annual increase in the CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, also known as the CPI-W index. That index rose ⁠3.9% in September ​and averaged ⁠about 3.6% for the three months of July, August and September. The increase takes effect ⁠in January for 72 million Social Security recipients and on December 31, 2026, ​for nearly 7.3 million SSI beneficiaries. Some recipients receive both Social Security and ⁠SSI benefits.

For 2026, the increase was 2.8%. Inflation accelerated again this year after the ⁠US ​and Israel attacked Iran, causing global energy market disruptions that have sent crude oil prices above $100 a barrel. More recently, refined petroleum ⁠products like diesel fuel have climbed to record highs and have contributed to ⁠a widening ⁠of inflationary pressures.

The more widely watched main CPI index rose 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August, BLS ‌said.

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