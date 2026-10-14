Mexico to require digital platforms to protect minors from violent, sexual content
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that she would sign a presidential decree later in the day requiring digital platforms, including social networks and streaming sites, to shield children and teenagers from violent, sexual and other harmful content.
Sheinbaum backed the decree, which will step up scrutiny of big technology companies in one of Latin America's largest economies, after anattack by two 18-year-old former students on a high school in the northern state of Coahuila in early October left one person dead and wounded three others.