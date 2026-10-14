Mexico to require digital platforms to protect minors from violent, sexual content

Mexican ​President Claudia Sheinbaum ‌said on ​Wednesday that she would ‌sign a presidential decree later in the day requiring digital platforms, including ‌social networks and streaming sites, ‌to shield children and teenagers from violent, sexual and other harmful content.

Sheinbaum ⁠backed ​the ⁠decree, which will step up scrutiny ⁠of big technology companies in one ​of Latin America's largest economies, ⁠after anattack by two 18-year-old former ⁠students ​on a high school in the northern state ⁠of Coahuila in early October left one ⁠person ⁠dead and wounded three others.