Mexico to require digital platforms to protect minors from violent, sexual content

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ​said she will sign ‌a ​presidential decree later on Wednesday requiring digital platforms, including social networks and streaming sites, to shield ‌children and teenagers from violent, sexual and other harmful content.

The decree, which will step up scrutiny of big technology companies in Latin America's ‌second largest economy, comes after an attack by two 18-year-old former ‌students on a high school in the northern state of Coahuila in early October left one person dead and wounded three others. Digital platforms will have one ⁠month to ​come into compliance ⁠with the decree, government adviser Luisa Maria Alcalde said.

Sheinbaum added that if the decree ⁠was not followed by firms, the government would back a bill to ​levy punishments against platforms. Officials said they had already met with representatives ⁠of Meta, Microsoft, Apple, TikTok, Google, X and Huawei to discuss the matter.

Mexico's move ⁠follows ​a broader global push to protect minors online, with governments in Europe and Australia tightening oversight of digital platforms and US ⁠states pursuing a range of child-safety measures. Brazil has also moved to strengthen ⁠protections for ⁠children online. Such measures have raised questions over how to protect minors while safeguarding privacy and freedom of ‌expression.