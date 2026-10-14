Tennis-Sabalenka's slump continues with Wuhan Open exit to Li

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 20:08 IST
Tennis-Sabalenka's slump continues with Wuhan Open exit to Li

Aryna Sabalenka's difficult run of form continued on ​Wednesday as the Belarusian top seed crashed ​out of the Wuhan Open, ‌falling 3-6 ​6-4 7-6(5) to unseeded American Ann Li in the round of 32. The defeat extended a barren spell for the four-time Grand ‌Slam champion, who has not lifted a trophy since completing the 'Sunshine Double' with titles at Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year.

Sabalenka reached the US Open final last month but lost to ‌Elena Rybakina, ensuring the 28-year-old would finish the season without a Grand Slam title for ‌the first time since 2022. She also suffered a third-round exit at the China Open earlier this month and surrendered the world number one ranking to Rybakina following the US Open.

The early exit came at a tournament where ⁠Sabalenka has ​enjoyed considerable success. She ⁠won the Wuhan title in 2018, 2019 and 2024, with the WTA 1000 event not held from 2020-23 because ⁠of the COVID-19 pandemic. Li, ranked 31st in the world, earned the biggest win of her career after ​recovering from 4-2 down in the second set to force a decider.

Sabalenka's hopes appeared ⁠all but over when she fell 4-1 behind in the final set and took a medical timeout, but she ⁠mounted ​a late fightback, saving five match points and holding serve for 5-3. Li, however, kept her composure to finally convert her 10th match point and seal a memorable upset.

Sabalenka's error-strewn display ⁠proved costly, as she struck 44 unforced errors compared with Li's 28 during the two-hour, ⁠27-minute battle. Earlier on Wednesday, ⁠American second seed Jessica Pegula also exited the tournament, with 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko rallying from a set down to secure a ‌2-6 7-6(7) ‌6-3 victory.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026