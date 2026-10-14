Marine Le Pen: ECB should focus more on jobs, growth and innovation
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday that the European Central Bank (ECB) should re-consider its strategy to focus more on jobs, growth and innovation. "The ECB needs to re-think how it does things," she told reporters in Brussels, as she attended a meeting of the "Patriots for Europe" grouping of hard-right and far-right politicians.
The group has formed the third-largest voting bloc in the European Parliament.