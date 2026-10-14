Marine Le Pen: ECB should focus more on jobs, growth and innovation

French ​far-right presidential ‌candidate Marine ​Le Pen said on ‌Wednesday that the European Central Bank (ECB) should re-consider its ‌strategy to focus more on ‌jobs, growth and innovation. "The ECB needs to re-think ⁠how ​it ⁠does things," she told reporters in ⁠Brussels, as she attended ​a meeting of the "Patriots ⁠for Europe" grouping of ⁠hard-right ​and far-right politicians.

The group has formed the ⁠third-largest voting bloc in ⁠the European ⁠Parliament.