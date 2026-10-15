Soccer-Barcola bags hat-trick as Liverpool thrash LASK 6-3

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 00:15 IST
Soccer-Barcola bags hat-trick as Liverpool thrash LASK 6-3

Liverpool's Bradley Barcola scored ​his first goals for ​the club with a ‌hat-trick as ​they swept aside Champions League newcomers LASK 6-3 on Wednesday, spoiling the ‌Austrian side's first home game in Europe's elite club competition. Ronald Araujo also opened his Liverpool account, while Jeremie Frimpong headed home ‌and Lewis Koumas scored after twice being denied by ‌the offside flag as Andoni Iraola's side responded emphatically to Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City.

That match was City's first since ⁠being ​found guilty of ⁠114 breaches of financial rules and they host two-time defending champions ⁠Paris St Germain later on Wednesday. Barcola's hat-trick offered some welcome relief ​after a slow start to his Liverpool career, with ⁠the French forward facing growing scrutiny following his big-money move.

Iraola will be ⁠less ​satisfied with Liverpool's defensive display after Florian Flecker struck twice in three second-half minutes and Robert Ljubicic also ⁠scored for LASK. Liverpool began their campaign with a 2-1 win over ⁠Atletico Madrid, ⁠while LASK suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat by AEK Athens in their opener in September.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officials say

Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officia...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026