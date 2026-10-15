North Korea says it tested submarine-launched cruise missiles, KCNA says

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 03:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 03:09 IST
North Korea says it tested submarine-launched cruise missiles, KCNA says

North ‌Korea ​said it had tested two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise ‌missiles on Wednesday to verify navy mission capabilities and reliability of war deterrents, state media reported on Thursday.

Senior ‌military officers observed the tests conducted in ‌the sea off the North's east coast, KCNA said. It gave no further details of the missiles or the ⁠launch ​other than ⁠the test had no adverse impact on the security of ⁠neighboring countries. North Korea has pushed ahead with modern ​missile submarines and both ballistic and cruise missile developments, test-launching ⁠them from various platforms including an ageing submarine.

It is ⁠not ​yet believed to have launched a modern missile submarine in full operation. This is ⁠a top military priority of the country's leader Kim Jong ⁠Un, ⁠who has overseen the development of a range of strategic ballistic and cruise missiles.

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